Russian troops launch 31 strikes across Donetsk region, killing 4 – official

Russian occupation forces subjected settlements across Donetsk region to 31 attacks over the past 24 hours, Head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin reported.

"Over October 7, the Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Zelenе, and 1 each in Slovyansk and Vesela Hora. Another 6 people in the region sustained injuries over the past day," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Specifically, in Slovyansk, 1 person was killed and 3 were wounded, with damage inflicted on an apartment building, an administrative building, a shop, a service station, a gas station, a car, and a bus. In Kramatorsk, a person was wounded and three cars were damaged.

Two administrative buildings were damaged in Oleksandrivka; in Zoloti Prudy, a person was injured and a private house, a car, and a truck sustained damage; private homes were damaged in Petrivka Persha and Novostepanivka. In Vesela Hora within the Novodonetske community, a person was killed and a private house damaged; an administrative building was damaged in Stepanivka. In Serhiivka of the Andriivka community, 7 houses were damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was injured.

In Zelene within the Kryvyi Rih community, 2 people were killed.

A total of 256 people, including 32 children, were evacuated from the frontline zone over the past 24 hours.