Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv on Ukrenergo's order – official

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv on Thursday morning upon the instruction of NPC Ukrenergo, the Kyiv City Military Administration reports.

"Kyiv: emergency outages have been applied on Ukrenergo's command. Please note that during emergency outages, schedules do not apply," the Kyiv City Military Administration quoted a statement from the DTEK energy holding on Telegram.

Energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks on the power grid and stabilize the situation.