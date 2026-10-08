Air defense downs 126 of 142 Russian UAVs – Air Force

Overnight into October 8, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with 142 strike UAVs, including Shahed drones, Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 126 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of UAVs," the General Staff's Telegram channel statement reads.

In addition, Russian air attack impacts were recorded at 7 locations, while fallen debris was registered at 4 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) units, uncrewed aerial systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The attack is ongoing, with several Russian UAVs remaining in the airspace.