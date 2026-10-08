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Four injured in shelling across Kharkiv region in past 24 hours – official

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Four injured in shelling across Kharkiv region in past 24 hours – official
Photo: https://t.me/synegubov/

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Russia launched strikes against Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the region, leaving four people injured, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov reported.

"In the city of Kharkiv, a 67-year-old woman was wounded, and a 30-year-old man experienced an acute stress reaction; in the town of Derhachi, a 62-year-old man was wounded; in the village of Dobrenka, Natalynka community, a 70-year-old woman sustained injuries," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

#region #kharkiv #casualties
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