Three injured in shelling across Kyiv region in past 24 hours – official

Three people were injured as a result of enemy attacks across Kyiv region over the past 24 hours, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported.

"Bucha district. Two people were injured. Ten objects were damaged: three warehouse premises, an infrastructure facility, and four vehicles—three cars and a tractor. Brovary district. One person was injured. A private household was damaged," Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

All of the casualties have been hospitalized.

In addition, five objects were damaged in Fastiv district, including three private households, a warehouse, and a car.

"Russia continues to strike civilian targets, infrastructure, and people's homes. All operational services are working to eliminate the aftermath of the attack and help those affected," Tkachenko summarized.