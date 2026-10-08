Lithuanian government extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 2028 – Interior Ministry

The Government of the Republic of Lithuania has decided to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens who fled the full-scale Russian aggression until March 4, 2028, the Ministry of the Interior of Lithuania reported on Wednesday.

The decision aligns national legislation with the European Union Council's decree prolonging the temporary protection mechanism for an additional year.

"The war in Ukraine continues, so we need to ensure clarity and stability for the people who have fled it and currently live in Lithuania. The extension of temporary protection allows them to continue legally living, working, and building their lives in Lithuania until it is safe to return to Ukraine," Minister of the Interior Martynas Katelynas stated.

The ministry reported that the Migration Department has already begun the process of replacing digital temporary residence permits for Ukrainians with documents valid until March 4, 2028, starting October 5. The procedure remains standard, is carried out free of charge, and entails no additional requirements.

Applications are submitted through the MIGRIS electronic migration system, after which applicants must visit any convenient customer service branch of the Migration Department by prior appointment to present their original documents.

According to the Lithuanian migration authority, more than 52,000 Ukrainian refugees currently hold valid temporary residence permits in the country under temporary protection, and nearly 109,000 Ukrainians have registered in the MIGRIS system since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion.