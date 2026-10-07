Klitschko: 13 people injured in Kyiv as result of Russian strikes

The number of people injured as a result of Russian strikes in Kyiv has risen to 13, according to the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

"There are 13 casualties in Solomiansky and Obolonsky districts of the capital. Six of the wounded have been hospitalized. Among them is a young woman who was found near a burning car in Obolonsky. She is in critical condition," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

In addition, one man died in Obolonsky district.

Previously, it was reported that there were eight victims in Solomiansky district and four in Obolonsky.