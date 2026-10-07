Across Ukraine, 28 people killed as result of shelling – Vyhivsky

Twenty-eight people were killed as a result of Russian attacks on Wednesday, October 7, according to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivsky.

"Pryluky, Kremenchuk, Oleksandria, Kyiv – today's shelling claimed 28 lives. In Pryluky, five of the 20 victims were children, three of whom were only one-year-old. Two people were killed as a result of the evening shelling of Kyiv. Every report of a rising death toll represents a tragedy for dozens of families. We extend our condolences and share in their grief," Vyhivsky said on his Telegram channel.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service personnel and police officers today managed to rescue 29 people from under the rubble, evacuate them from destroyed buildings, and bring them to safety away from the fire. Most of these rescues took place in Pryluky.

"Footage showing a State Emergency Service worker carrying a five-year-old girl in his arms has been widely shared across virtually all media outlets. The man in the footage is squad commander Pavlo Levchenko. Together with his colleagues, he rescued the child and her mother from the rubble after they were thrown from the building by the blast wave. The rubble clearance operation has been ongoing for over 14 hours – we need to make sure there are no more people trapped underneath," the minister said.