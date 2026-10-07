Already 20 victims in Pryluky who killed by single Russian missile – administration

The death toll in Pryluky has risen to 20 following Wednesday's enemy attack, according to Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus.

"Early this morning, the enemy struck the city with cruise missiles. It was a brutal attack-targeting people who were still asleep. Several locations were hit. In a five-story building, an entire stairwell was completely destroyed. Many apartments were damaged. Rescuers have been clearing the rubble all day. The work continues. Unfortunately, as of now, we know that Russia killed 20 people with a single missile. Five of them were children – children who went to sleep yesterday and never woke up," Chaus said on his Telegram channel. ️

Fifty-five people were injured, including seven children, he said.

"Russian missiles also struck a business and a residential area. The Russians also "destroyed" the Center for Children's and Youth Creativity in Pryluky," Chaus said.