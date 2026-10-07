Zelenskyy: 25 people killed on Wed as result of massive Russian strike

The death toll from the massive Russian strike on Ukraine has risen to 25, with 100 people wounded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"In total, the death toll following this massive strike on Ukraine stands at 25 people. One hundred people were wounded. The strike was a combination of various weapons: a lot of ballistic missiles, a lot of cruise missiles, and Shahed UAVs. This is the 'gift' Putin gave himself for his birthday: the killing of children, the killing of people. During the day, there were new strikes with Shahed UAVs and aerial bombs," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

The president said Russia will move toward escalation.

"The sanctions regime has been significantly weakened, and signals about lifting sanctions on oligarchs are, in fact, signals that the war is normalizing. Unfortunately," he added.

According to him, Putin can still sell oil and "calculate the situation in dollars and euros in a way that remains profitable for him."

Zelenskyy said it is in Putin's interest to wage war, since war is his nature and ideology.

"And this is not just Ukraine's problem, not just ours, not just that of our people and our children. It is a problem for everyone in Europe and the Western world," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized the need for additional measures to support Ukraine, as well as the need for air defense systems.

"We are counting heavily on prompt deliveries from our partners and on sufficient production. We are in constant contact with everyone involved in these decisions. The delivery schedule must be ensured," he said.