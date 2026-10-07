About 28% of companies plan to relocate if winter is severe, 60% seek alternative logistics routes – survey

About 28% of Ukrainian companies cite preparing alternative locations or relocation options as a priority measure to ensure business continuity before the start of the 2026-2027 winter season, while 34% of companies have not set aside reserves for unforeseen expenses due to potential winter disruptions.

This is evidenced by the results of a joint study by Deloitte Ukraine and the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine titled "Winter Readiness: Ukraine Business Resilience Index 2026."

According to the survey, the overall level of business resilience stands at 58%, which is in line with the average. The highest scores were recorded in the areas of cyber resilience (70%) and operational resilience (66%), while financial resilience remains the most vulnerable component at 43%. Most companies have the resources to ensure financial resilience for at least half a year: 62% can maintain critical operations without external financing, and 53% can pay salaries; however, 34% of companies have not set aside reserves for unforeseen expenses related to potential winter disruptions. Among companies that have set aside reserves for unforeseen expenses, the most common amount is 3-5% of total expenses.

Additionally, about 60% of companies have established or plan to develop alternative logistics routes within the next three months.

The survey results indicate that increased support for employees is focused on safety measures and providing additional flexibility to ensure business continuity (67% of companies cited each of these areas). Only 9% of companies consider the current level of support to be sufficient.

The main risk factors for business continuity remain power supply (62%), physical asset security (45%), and logistics and transportation (42%). Among other risks, respondents highlight staffing (29%), heating (28%), water supply (24%), and communications or telecommunications (22%). Business preparedness efforts are ongoing: 60% of planned initiatives are still being implemented, while 21% have already been completed.

To ensure business continuity, companies are focusing on strengthening backup power supplies (74%), supporting employees (47%), as well as alternative heating (27%) and logistics routes (27%). At the same time, business engagement with local communities remains limited: 70% of companies are not familiar with local sustainability plans, and only 10% of respondents have been involved in developing them.

The survey was conducted in September 2026 among 95 business leaders from the chamber's member companies, with 56% of respondents serving as CEOs.