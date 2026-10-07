No threat to Ukraine from possible plague outbreak in Russia – MFA

Kyiv is closely monitoring the situation in the Russian Federation regarding a possible plague outbreak; at present, there is no threat to Ukraine, stated Heorhiy Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Tykhyi announced this at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We are monitoring the situation, both our competent authorities and our healthcare system. Just the other day, I listened to one of their briefings myself; they are watching the unfolding situation very closely. At the moment, there is no threat to Ukraine. Fortunately, we have no passenger traffic from the Russian Federation at all," the spokesperson noted.

Tykhyi emphasized that the Russian regime is "repeating the same patterns seen during the Soviet era, especially in its final stages, when the regime was unable to guarantee even minimal safety for its people."

"And who could even imagine the plague in the 21st century? It is simply an indication of the deep crisis in the country's governance—that they are unable to implement such basic epidemiological measures," the Foreign Ministry representative added.

Furthermore, Tykhyi drew attention to how Russian authorities are commenting on the matter.

"No lessons have been learned from the 20th century. It is a repetition of the same old mistakes—lies and the concealment of the true scale and causes," he emphasized.

As earlier reported, a major scandal erupted in Russia in early October 2026 over a potential outbreak of deadly pneumonic plague in Irkutsk region. The incident was triggered by the death of Darya Shipilova, a 28-year-old employee of Irkutsk Research Anti-Plague Institute, who passed away on the night of October 2.

According to unofficial data and local media reports, the laboratory technician accidentally broke a test tube containing the pathogen responsible for pneumonic plague (Yersinia pestis) on September 25. Several days later, she was hospitalized with symptoms of severe pneumonia, which ultimately caused her death.

The U.S. Embassy in Russia stated that it was monitoring the situation in Irkutsk region following reports of a suspected case of pneumonic plague resulting in a fatality, and urged U.S. citizens in the area to avoid locations where cases had been recorded. Notably, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the United States was prepared to respond to the plague outbreak in Russia should Russian authorities conceal the true scale of the problem.

Russian authorities categorically deny that a leak or plague outbreak occurred. The Kremlin cited "pneumonia of unknown etiology" as the official cause of the technician's death. Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, dismissed the media reports as "lies and rumors."