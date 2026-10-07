Budanov addresses Russian pilots carrying out strikes against Ukraine: You cannot hide behind orders

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov commented on the latest Russian attacks on civilians, calling on international partners to stop seeking business opportunities with Russia.

"I appeal to those who are still calmly watching the Kremlin's crimes. What other "business opportunities" are you trying to see through the dust of destroyed Ukrainian homes? I address Russian pilots who fired missiles at residential buildings specifically: you cannot hide behind orders," Budanov said on his Telegram channel.

He also expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the Russian attacks.