Number of victims from Russian attack on Kremenchuk rises to 47 – Regional Military Administration

Forty-seven people have been reported injured in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, following a hostile attack, Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA), reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

"As of 18:50, 47 victims are confirmed, including two children. Two people have died," Dyakivnych wrote.

Earlier reports indicated 41 wounded and two dead following the hostile attack on Kremenchuk.

According to the RMA, the attack damaged five apartment buildings containing 431 apartments, as well as 35 private houses. Another six private houses were destroyed.