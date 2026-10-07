Missile strike on Pryluky is deliberate act of terror by Moscow – Zelenskyy

The use of missiles against Ukraine, specifically the strike on a residential building in Pryluky, represents a completely deliberate choice of terror on the part of Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

“The Russians know very well that they are striking ordinary cities, ordinary life. And the continued use of missiles against Ukraine, against our people, our children, is an absolutely deliberate choice of terror. This is what Moscow chooses – despite all our efforts with partners to bring peace closer,” Zelenskyy said on X.

This, he emphasized, is the reason why more pressure needs to be exerted on Russia and why more defense packages are needed for Ukraine.

“It is important that leaders understand this. It is important that the world not remain silent today,” the President stressed.

He added that three of the four children who died in the strike were only one year old.

“Oleksandr, Kyrylo, and Serhiy, who were only one year old, and eight-year-old Maksym. My condolences to all their families and loved ones,” the president said,

As earlier reported, on October 7 at around 6 a.m., the enemy launched missile strikes on Pryluky. Hits were recorded on a multi-story residential building, a center for children's and youth creativity, and an industrial facility.

At present, 18 fatalities are confirmed, including four children, along with 55 wounded, seven of whom are children.