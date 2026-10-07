Poroshenko: 2027 state budget must show Russia Ukraine can fight, Kremlin's bet on exhausting us will fail

Ukrainian MP and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko has called for all available resources and efforts to be directed towards strengthening the military capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), with this priority reflected in the Government Action Program and the draft State Budget for 2027. He expressed confidence that a strong army would enable diplomats to compel the Russian leadership to agree to a ceasefire.

"If we truly want to force Russia to cease fire, this must be reflected in the 2027 state budget. The budget must show Russia that Ukraine is capable of fighting, that our army will have weapons, personnel, ammunition and technologies, and that the Kremlin's bet on exhausting us will definitely fail," Poroshenko said in a video address.

He stressed the importance of a public discussion on ways to achieve peace, while noting that a ceasefire did not mean recognising the occupation or giving up territories.

"First, stop the fighting. Get all our partners on our side. Then negotiate for as long as necessary. But Ukraine must use every day of silence to rearm the army, develop its own defence-industrial complex, produce missiles, drones, air defence systems, technical intelligence countermeasures, electronic warfare systems and ammunition, restore the economy and strengthen our alliances," the politician said.

The party leader said that fulfilling commitments to European partners was a matter of the country's financial resilience during the war.

"European funds support macro-financial stability, the functioning of the state and the fulfilment of its social obligations. And this will allow us to direct more of our own resources towards the main priority – the Armed Forces of Ukraine… For us, European integration, financial support from our partners and strengthening the army are all part of a single strategy – to make Ukraine strong so that Russia understands that continuing the war will not bring it the result it seeks. We need strength not instead of diplomacy, but for diplomacy. Then there will be a result," Poroshenko said.