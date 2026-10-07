Eight people injured in Kyiv's Solomiansky district – mayor

The number of casualties in Solomiansky district has risen to eight, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"There are already eight people injured in Solomianskyi district of the capital. Two of the injured have been hospitalized," he said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Earlier reports had indicated six casualties.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine added that 12 people were rescued.

"In Solomiansky district, Russian shelling caused a fire in a five-story residential building, affecting floors one through three. Firefighters rescued 12 people from the upper floors," the agency said on its Telegram channel.

It is specified that seven people were injured at this address.

Another person was injured at a different address.

"There is no fire or damage. A Kyiv State Emergency Service investigator is on the scene," the mayor said.

In Sviatoshynsky district, the roof of a four-story administrative building was partially destroyed. There was no fire.