Civil Code must provide individuals with real guarantees of respect for their private lives – Stefanchuk

The Civil Code must ensure that every individual has real guarantees of respect for their private life, emphasized Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Today, the Parliamentary Dialogue continued at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv. Representatives from the Lviv Polytechnic National University also joined the discussion... I particularly emphasized that discrimination against a person on any grounds is unacceptable. Differences in views, beliefs, or life experiences cannot justify the humiliation, bullying, violence, or restriction of another person's rights. This directly applies to the updating of civil legislation as well. Every person must have real guarantees of respect for their private life and personal safety, as well as effective protection of their rights," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Stefanchuk also reported that the meeting addressed how to protect these rights amidst rapid technological changes, specifically in the digital environment, the use of artificial intelligence, the handling of personal data, and new forms of communication.

As previously reported, Stefanchuk is conducting a nationwide tour titled "Parliamentary Dialogue: Meeting with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada." Meetings with the academic community have already taken place in Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Ostroh, Uzhhorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Khmelnytsky.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the new Civil Code (No. 15150) as a basis on April 28, 2026.