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Number injured in Russian attack on Kremenchuk rises to 41 – regional authorities

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Number injured in Russian attack on Kremenchuk rises to 41 – regional authorities
Photo: https://poltava.to

There are already 41 reported casualties in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, as a result of an enemy attack, according to a Wednesday Telegram post by head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Diakivnych.

"As of 17:00, the number of casualties from the enemy attack on Kremenchuk has risen to 41. Two people were killed," Diakivnych said.

Earlier reports indicated 34 injured and two dead as a result of the enemy attack on Kremenchuk.

According to the regional state administration, the attack damaged five apartment buildings containing 431 apartments, as well as 35 private homes. Another six private homes were destroyed.

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Editor · Political news
Editor · Political news
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