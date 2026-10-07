Number of injured in Kyiv rises to six – City Military Administration

The number of people injured in Kyiv has risen to six as of 6:00 p.m., the City Military Administration reported.
"As of 6:00 p.m., the number of injured has risen to six," the administration said.
Two injuries had been earlier reported.
The number of people injured in Kyiv has risen to six as of 6:00 p.m., the City Military Administration reported.
"As of 6:00 p.m., the number of injured has risen to six," the administration said.
Two injuries had been earlier reported.
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