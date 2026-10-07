General Staff reports consequences of strikes on Samara power transmission line, Astrakhan gas processing plant in Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on the results of strikes against two oil and gas industry facilities on Russian territory – Samara oil and gas processing plant on October 2 and Astrakhan gas processing plant on October 4.

"Yes, as a result of the strike on October 2, 2026, on Samara oil storage depot in Prosvet, Samara region, Russia, damage has been confirmed to eleven RVS-20000 tanks, three RVSPK-50000 tanks, sections of pipelines, and an automated petroleum product loading station," according to a statement by the General Staff on Telegram on Wednesday.

In addition, as a result of the strike on October 4, 2026, on Astrakhan gas processing plant in Astrakhan, damage was confirmed to components of two gas purification units, U-172 and U-272, as well as the U-1731 secondary distillation unit.

Samara linear production dispatch station is a production facility and a major hub for the receipt, storage, and blending of crude oil. Crude oil is delivered to the station via main oil pipelines from Tatarstan, Western Siberia, and other oil-producing regions of Russia. At the facility, high- and low-sulfur crude from various fields is blended to produce the Urals export grade, which accounts for up to 50% of Russia's total crude oil exports. The facility is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces.

Astrakhan gas processing plant is one of the world's largest producers of gas sulfur, which is used in nitration processes during the manufacture of explosives and gunpowder. The facility has a design capacity to process up to 12 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year and produces up to 3.5 million metric tonnes of technical sulfur annually (about 50% of Russia's total production). The facility is involved in supplying the Russian armed forces.