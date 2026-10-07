Russian forces attack Oleksandria: two killed reported – police

Russian occupation forces launched strikes on the town of Oleksandria in Kirovohrad region on Wednesday, October 7, Kirovohrad region police communications department has reported.

"Two people were killed as a result of the enemy attack on Oleksandria on October 7. Three others were injured, and one person is unaccounted for; a search for them is underway. Residential buildings, vehicles, and critical infrastructure facilities have been damaged," the message reads.

Police officers, together with rescue workers and representatives of other services, are currently continuing to work at the scene. Efforts to address the aftermath of the Russian attack are ongoing. Information regarding the victims is being verified.

Law enforcement officers are carrying out initial response measures, documenting the damage, and gathering evidence of yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.