Ukraine discussing border operations reorganization with partner nations to boost safety amid Russian shelling – MFA

Ukraine is discussing with neighboring partner countries the possibility of restructuring border operations to enhance safety in light of shelling by the Russian Federation, said Heorhiy Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Tykhyi announced this at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"It is not just about Moldova. There have been active Russian strikes affecting Moldova, and the border with Poland is also a factor. Therefore, I know that our relevant agencies are communicating with their counterparts in partner countries about how to restructure border operations to improve safety. I won't say more, because we need to wait for a decision. Modalities have been proposed," the spokesperson said.

He added that he could not provide further details and urged everyone to wait for decisions from partners regarding their readiness.

"...there are certain logistical proposals on how to facilitate border crossings and enhance safety. But they are currently being worked out; I will not go into detail so as not to jeopardize these negotiations," Tykhyi concluded.