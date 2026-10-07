Death toll in Pryluky rises to 18 – Emergency Service

The death toll in Pryluky (Chernihiv region) has risen to 18, including four children, according to the State Emergency Service.

"The death toll from the Russian strike on Pryluky in Chernihiv region has risen to 18 people, including four children," the service said in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

Fifty-five people were injured, including seven children.

Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing. Rescuers are clearing debris and searching through the rubble. All emergency services are on the scene.

Earlier reports indicated 16 fatalities.