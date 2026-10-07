Sybiha: Hungary greenlights Ukraine's negotiating positions on Internal Market and Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth clusters

Hungary has supported Ukraine's negotiating positions on two clusters regarding its accession to the European Union at the level of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has announced.

“It is about Cluster 2 Internal Market, and Cluster 3, Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth, he specified on X Wednesday. “Ukraine’s EU accession is moving forward step by step,” Sybiha noted.

He also reported that a bill aimed at ensuring the rights of indigenous peoples and national minorities to education has been recently registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and that the relevant parliamentary committee recommended adopting it.

“Ukraine and Hungary are taking steps towards each other and towards European unity together … Thank you, Orban Anita, for the teamwork, which is at once in the interests of our friendly nations and of a strong Europe,” the minister said Wednesday.