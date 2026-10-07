Some 121 civilians killed in Sumy region border areas since start of 2026 – Regional Military Administration

A total of 121 people have been killed in Russian attacks in the border communities of Sumy region since the beginning of 2026, said Oleh Hryhorov, head of Sumy Regional Military Administration, noting that the body of a person killed the previous day was evacuated on October 6.

"Yesterday, the body of a person killed the day before in a Russian strike was evacuated from Svesa community in Shostka district. Since the beginning of the year, 121 people have died as a result of Russian attacks in Sumy region communities where an evacuation order is in effect," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

The enemy has claimed the highest number of civilian lives in the border communities of Shostka and Sumy districts: Seredyna-Buda, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Mykolayivka (rural), Bilopillia, and Hlukhiv communities.

More than 34,000 people, including 436 children, still remain in areas where mandatory evacuation has been announced.