SBI names 12 Forests of Ukraine, forestry officials suspects

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served notices of suspicion on 12 officials of a branch of the state enterprise Forests of Ukraine and of forestry enterprises in Rivne and Volyn regions as part of the special operation 'Green Shield,' the bureau said.

"The suspects include the head of the sales department of one of the branches of Forests of Ukraine, a specialist of that department and 10 officials who headed forestry enterprises in the two regions at the time of the events," the SBI said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The bureau said Forests of Ukraine lost almost UAH 6.9 million because timber was sold at loss-making prices.

The investigation established that in December 2024-January 2025 the officials organized the illegal sale of large volumes of unprocessed timber to two exporting companies.

"To do this, the heads of forestry enterprises, on the instructions of the officials, illegally extended the terms of the sale and purchase contracts. This allowed the buyers to keep receiving timber in January 2025 at prices that were loss-making for the state enterprise," the SBI said.

The total damage is more than UAH 6.851 million.