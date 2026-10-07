Russian army has once again demonstrated true nature of Putin's criminal regime – Stefanchuk

The Russian army has once again demonstrated the true nature of Putin's criminal regime by launching dozens of missiles, including ballistic ones, against Ukraine overnight, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk emphasized.

"On the birthday of the criminal Putin, the Russian army has once again shown the true nature of his regime: missiles hitting residential buildings, civilians killed and wounded, and strikes on energy infrastructure. This is what Russia is 'gifting' the world today," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He emphasized that it is critically important for Ukraine to strengthen its air defense, and above all, its missile defense capabilities.

"This is not merely a military necessity. It is an opportunity to save human lives—lives that Russia attempts to take every day," the parliamentary speaker noted.

He expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the Russian missile attack.