FPV drone again hits DTEK site in Dnipropetrovsk region, none hurt

Russia again struck a DTEK site in Dnipropetrovsk region on Wednesday, the ninth attack on it since early September, the energy holding said.

"This morning an FPV drone fell at the entrance to the site in a frontline district of the region and detonated. This is the ninth attack on this site since early September. None of the employees were hurt," DTEK said on Telegram.

It said that despite the daily danger, DTEK employees are doing everything possible to ensure electricity supply to all consumers.

Russian occupation forces struck the administrative building of a DTEK coal company in Dnipropetrovsk region on October 1, and one person was injured.

On September 25, a drone attack on a DTEK Odesa Electric Networks vehicle killed an energy worker and injured three civilians, and an infrastructure facility and a warehouse were damaged.

A Russian strike drone attack on the center of Pavlohrad on September 10 killed two DTEK miners and injured four.