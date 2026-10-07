Defense Forces strike Sescha airfield, UAV control points, other Russian military targets – General Staff

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a series of enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of Russia on Tuesday and overnight Wednesday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported on Facebook.

Specifically, the Sescha airfield in Russia's Bryansk region was hit, with the extent of the damage currently being verified. Russia electronic warfare (EW) station was struck near the settlement of Hrynovo in the same region, and a radar station was hit near Elionka.

"Additionally, a storage, preparation, and launch site for Russian occupation forces' strike UAVs was hit in the Donetsk area. At the same time, Ukrainian troops launched strikes against enemy UAV control points in the areas of Bilotserkivka and Kamianka in Zaporizhia region, as well as a command and observation post in the area of Hirnyk in Donetsk region," the department emphasized.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukrainian forces struck enemy command and observation posts in the areas of Ukrainske, Kurakhivka, and Krynychne, as well as logistical supply and fuel-lubricant depots in the areas of Krynychne and Kondriuche, according to the General Staff.