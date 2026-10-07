Death toll from Russian strike on Pryluky apartment building rises to 14, including 4 children – SES

The death toll from the Russian shelling of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, has risen to 14 people, including four children, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine has reported.

Emergency personnel have rescued 15 people, including one child.

"Already 14 dead as a result of Russian shelling in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, including 4 children. 50 people were injured, including 7 children. Emergency workers rescued 15 people, including 1 child," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Previously, reports indicated 13 dead and 50 injured following the Russian attack on the city.