Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Death toll from Russian strike on Pryluky apartment building rises to 14, including 4 children – SES

1 min read
Add as source
Death toll from Russian strike on Pryluky apartment building rises to 14, including 4 children – SES
Photo: DSNS

The death toll from the Russian shelling of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, has risen to 14 people, including four children, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine has reported.

Emergency personnel have rescued 15 people, including one child.

"Already 14 dead as a result of Russian shelling in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, including 4 children. 50 people were injured, including 7 children. Emergency workers rescued 15 people, including 1 child," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Previously, reports indicated 13 dead and 50 injured following the Russian attack on the city.

#pryluky #chernihiv #toll #death
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT