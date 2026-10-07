Azerbaijan sends 10 trucks of energy equipment to Ukraine

Azerbaijan is sending another shipment of energy equipment to Ukraine, including high-capacity transformers, 186 km of electrical cables and other equipment to strengthen the resilience of the energy system, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"Another shipment of vital energy equipment is being sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, including powerful transformers, 186 km of electrical cables and other equipment to help strengthen the resilience of our energy system ahead of the heating season," he wrote on the social network X on Wednesday.

"My sincere thanks to my friend Minister @Bayramov_Jeyhun and the Azerbaijani people for standing with Ukraine," he added.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev said on Facebook on Wednesday that "another shipment of humanitarian aid – energy equipment needed to restore and support Ukraine's energy system ahead of and during the heating season, is being sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine today."

According to him, a total of 10 heavy-duty trucks will be sent to Ukraine and will deliver this important cargo in the near future.

The Ukrainian ambassador thanked President Ilham Aliyev, the government and the people of Azerbaijan for their support and solidarity with Ukraine.