Kyiv police bomb technicians, SES sappers remove ballistic missile with unexploded warhead

Bomb technicians from the Kyiv police and sappers of the State Emergency Service (SES) successfully removed a ballistic missile with an unexploded warhead in Darnytsky district of Kyiv, the police press service reported.

"An ordnance weighing about half a ton was lying right in the middle of residential buildings in the Darnytskyi district and posed a serious threat to people. Therefore, law enforcement officers cordoned off the dangerous area and ensured perimeter security to prevent unauthorized persons from entering the site," the police said in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday.

The specialists subsequently extracted the ballistic missile and its warhead. It will be destroyed at a specialized testing ground.