Russian strike destroys Knygolove publishing warehouse in Kyiv's Podil

Overnight Russian attacks destroyed the warehouses of the Knygolove publishing house in the Kyiv's Podil district and also damaged a new warehouse where print runs restored after the previous attack were being stored.

"We have some very painful news. Overnight on October 7, Russia carried out another terrorist missile strike. The attack destroyed warehouse facilities in Podil. Unfortunately, our new warehouse, where Knygolove's books that we restored after the first strike in July were stored, also sustained significant damage," the publishing house said in a statement.

It was not yet able to make a final assessment of the extent of the losses or determine the number of books that had been destroyed or could no longer be restored.

"But we can say for certain that tens of thousands of books were lost. We will be able to assess the final losses only after we gain full access to the warehouse and conduct a detailed assessment of the condition of all the books. Most importantly, all our colleagues are alive and unharmed!" Knygolove said.

As reported, overnight on July 19, a Russian attack destroyed a warehouse belonging to the Knigolav publishing house, resulting in the loss of 250,000 books.