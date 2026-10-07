Sadovy refuses salary until utility workers' pay funding issue resolved – Lviv mayor

The State Treasury Service has suspended the processing of payments for transport operations and sanitary cleaning, which puts municipal workers—specifically street sweepers and electric transport drivers—at risk of not receiving their wages, Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy has reported, noting that over UAH 500 million in payments remain unprocessed in Lviv.

"By the end of the week, some Lviv street sweepers and tram drivers may not receive their well-deserved planned salaries. The reason is that the State Treasury Service has suspended payments for transport work and sanitary cleaning. This precisely covers the salaries of street sweepers and electric transport drivers," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, over UAH 500 million in payments have been frozen in Lviv. In addition to utility workers' wages, this also affects winter preparations, funding for medical and educational facilities, and emergency restoration work following missile attacks. "We must understand that these are Lviv residents' taxes that the state has effectively frozen," the mayor emphasized.

"Yesterday, I discussed this with Prime Minister Koretsky. He explained that this is a forced decision and that critical payments will gradually be processed manually. The situation may improve within a month. We are monitoring it closely," Sadovy wrote.

"Under these circumstances, I consider it unethical to receive a salary while it is still not being disbursed to utility workers. Therefore, I am refusing my salary for this period. I propose that the Members of Parliament of Ukraine and members of the Cabinet of Ministers make the same decision as a sign of solidarity with the people who must receive their pay on time for work done on time. It is abnormal when an official is first in line for a salary while the person who with their own hands keeps the city alive is last. You can say this is populism. The main thing is to restore payments to the people," Sadovy wrote.