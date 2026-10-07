Military representatives of all 32 NATO member states arrive in Kyiv

A delegation of the NATO Military Committee, led by its Chairman Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, has visited Kyiv for talks with the leadership of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, discussing the battlefield situation, military priorities, and Ukraine's combat experience.

"With the whole NATO Military Committee, we visited Kyiv, yesterday, to reaffirm unwavering support for Ukraine," Dragone wrote on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

According to him, the talks with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi were "dedicated to Ukraine's military priorities and lessons learned, which will help strengthen the Alliance's readiness for current and future threats."

This is the first such official visit to Kyiv in eight years.

The Chairman of the Military Committee added that members of the delegation honored all Ukrainian service members, especially those who gave their lives or sustained injuries.