Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau takes $250,000 sanctions extortion case against MP Skorokhod to trial

The case involving an offer of $250,000 to arrange for Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on a company involves a sitting member of parliament and her accomplices, with an indictment against them sent to court, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said Wednesday.

According to the investigation, members of the group offered a representative of the company to arrange for the NSDC to adopt a sanctions decision for $250,000, and planned to transfer the funds received to council officials as payment for securing the decision. To conceal the agreement and guarantee payment, the company representative was offered to formalize the transfer of the money as a loan. After receiving the first part of the amount of $125,000, he was assured that the funds would be handed over to NSDC officials. In reality, however, the money remained with the group members because they failed to find anyone willing to carry out the promised illegal actions.

"In December 2025, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), in cooperation with the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine, notified a sitting member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and her accomplices that they were suspected of committing a crime. In June 2026, the investigation in the case was completed. One of the members of the criminal group entered into a cooperation agreement with the prosecution. Under its terms, he provided incriminating testimony against the other accomplices," NABU said.

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) sentenced him to five years in prison, releasing him from serving the sentence on probation. In addition, he transferred UAH 700,000 to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the UNITED24 fundraising platform.

As reported, in July the HACC approved a plea agreement concluded between a prosecutor from SAPO and a citizen who, along with others, was exposed for soliciting the provision of $250,000 in an unlawful benefit in exchange for resolving the issue of imposing NSDC sanctions.

The criminal group's activities were organized by a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, who became the "guarantor" of this agreement. The statement did not explicitly name the lawmaker. Based on the details of the case, it appears to be referring to Anna Skorokhod.