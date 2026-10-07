Injured in Russian attack on Kremenchuk rises to 34, including 2 children – regional administration

As a result of Russian attack on Kremenchuk in Poltava region, 34 people have been injured, including two children born in 2012, while two people were killed, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Diakhivnych reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

"As a result of Russian attack, two people were killed and 34 were injured, including two children born in 2012," Diakhivnych wrote.

According to him, the attack damaged five multi-story residential buildings containing 431 apartments, as well as 35 private houses. An additional six private houses were destroyed.

Previously, it was reported that nine people were wounded and two were killed in Russian attack on Kremenchuk.