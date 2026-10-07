Ukrainian Steel Construction Center urges national plan for bridge resilience

Ukraine needs to develop a comprehensive program to protect and strengthen the resilience of bridge infrastructure, with the foundation for such an approach having been laid back in 2022, according to the website of the Ukrainian Steel Construction Center (USCC).

The USCC explained that Ukraine developed the "Fortress Country" concept for the comprehensive protection of critical infrastructure facilities at that time, which was subsequently approved at the state level. Among other things, it provides standard solutions for protecting road and railway bridges.

"Today, it is important to implement these solutions as part of a systematic bridge infrastructure protection program. It is necessary to assess critical bridges, establish priorities, develop appropriate engineering solutions, create reserves of materials and structures for repairs, and determine the responsible organizations and action protocols following damage. Otherwise, every time we will act reactively: first damage occurs, then an assessment, the search for engineering solutions, materials and contractors. And only after that does restoration begin," serviceman Artem Bilyk, a member of the Coordination Headquarters for the Engineering Protection of Critical Infrastructure Facilities and a lead co-author of the "Fortress Country" concept, said.

According to him, such a model is too slow for critical infrastructure. Action must be taken proactively, anticipating what the enemy may strike and protecting vulnerable points in the infrastructure.

The comprehensive program should include at least five areas, namely: assessment and ranking of bridges by their level of criticality and the potential consequences of their damage; engineering protection of the most critical structural elements and facilities; organizational and technical measures, including monitoring, security and countermeasures against drone and missile threats; preparation of reserves for rapid restoration, including engineering solutions, materials, metal structures and equipment; and the creation of a network of Ukrainian manufacturers capable of producing the necessary structures and ensuring their installation as quickly as possible.

According to Bilyk, the top priority for bridges should be to identify the most critical elements of a particular structure and reinforce them, taking into account possible damage scenarios.

Depending on the structural design and operating conditions, various solutions may be used, including protective structures, gabion structures, concrete and other barrier elements, steel protective structures and so forth.

A separate area is the creation of blast barriers, which make it possible to increase the distance between the source of an explosion and the main structural elements. Such projects should be designed individually for each facility and must not create additional risks for bridge operation, the expert believes.

No less important is protection against secondary effects of damage, including fires, fragmentation damage and damage to auxiliary systems. Vulnerable bridge infrastructure elements should appropriately be protected with fire-resistant structures.

As for alternative crossings, the expert estimates that it would be extremely difficult to fully replace existing urban bridges across the Dnipro with temporary structures. A temporary crossing must be integrated with road and railway infrastructure, have the necessary capacity and meet safety requirements, Bilyk explained.

In addition, it is noted that a modern bridge is far more than just a road traffic facility. Railway tracks, metro lines, utility networks, pipelines, cables and other systems may run across bridge crossings. Therefore, a pontoon or other temporary crossing can serve as a backup option, but not as a full replacement for the developed bridge infrastructure of major cities, the website says.

As noted in the press release, the strategy should not be about choosing between a bridge and a pontoon, but about creating a multilayered resilience system in which a protected primary bridge is supplemented by rapid restoration capabilities and backup transportation solutions.