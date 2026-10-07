Death toll from Russian missile strike on Pryluky rises to 13, including 4 children, 50 injured – prosecutor's office

As a result of a Russian missile strike on Pryluky in Chernihiv region, 13 civilians were killed, including four children, and another 50 people were injured, among them seven children, the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Telegram.

"As of 12:50, it has been established that as a result of the Russian attack on the city, 13 civilians were killed, including 4 children, and 50 people were injured, including 7 children," the statement reads.

Search and rescue operations to find people under the rubble of the destroyed building are ongoing.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with police investigators and regional security agencies, are recording the consequences of the attack and documenting further war crimes committed by Russia.