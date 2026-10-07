Sybiha on threats to Latvian military at Belarusian border: Moscow is behind this

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has expressed full solidarity with Latvia following an incident on its border with Belarus, where armed individuals threatened Latvian service members while attempting to push a group of migrants across the state border, stating that Moscow is behind the provocation.

"Ukraine stands in full solidarity with Latvia following the incident at its border with Belarus, where armed individuals threatened Latvian military personnel while escorting migrants toward the border. Make no mistake: Moscow is behind it. Putin deliberately weaponizes migration, with the help of Lukashenko, to destabilise Europe," Sybiha wrote on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

According to him, the incident is part of a broader aggressive strategy by Russia and the Belarusian regime, which continue to test Europe's security architecture while increasingly resorting to subversive acts.

Sybiha stressed that the response to such actions must be heightened pressure, strengthened borders, and enhanced support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: " The answer must be stronger pressure, stronger borders, and stronger support for the Defence forces of Ukraine - the powerful force defending Europe."

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister reacted to reports from the National Armed Forces of Latvia regarding an attempt by a group of at least 20 illegal migrants, accompanied by armed, masked individuals, to illegally cross the Latvian state border.

According to the Latvian military, personnel intercepted the crossing attempt. The individuals accompanying the migrants were armed, threatened the service members, and incited and directed the group of migrants toward Latvia.

"What happened confirms that deliberate provocations and hybrid threats on the Latvian-Belarusian border will continue, using illegal migration as a tool to put pressure on Latvia and, at the same time, on the external border of the European Union and NATO," the National Armed Forces of Latvia stated.