URCS shares wartime operational experience with Norwegian counterparts

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has shared its operational experience during wartime with colleagues from Norway.

"A delegation of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, led by organization President Maksym Dotsenko and Director General Illia Kletskovsky, visited Norway on a working visit. The main goal was to exchange experience in responding to humanitarian crises and discuss further cooperation with the Norwegian Red Cross," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

The parties outlined key partnership priorities under a new three-year agreement during meetings in Bergen and Oslo. Specifically, discussions focused on cooperation in healthcare, humanitarian diplomacy, the dissemination of knowledge regarding international humanitarian law, financial resilience, and the development of organizational capacity.

In addition, Dotsenko spoke at the humanitarian forum titled "War in Europe, Crisis in Norway: Is the Volunteer Sector Ready?". He shared the Ukrainian Red Cross's experience amidst the full-scale war, emphasizing the importance of advance team preparation, public trust, and streamlined interaction with public authorities.

URCS representatives also participated in the General Assembly of the Norwegian Red Cross and held meetings with the leadership of the national society. The delegation met with State Secretary and National Security Advisor Thomas Hornburg, representatives of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Norad agency, as well as members of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense. Key topics included the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, emergency preparedness, security challenges, the role of volunteers and civil society during wartime, and future opportunities for long-term cooperation.