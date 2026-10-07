Russia prepares series of psychological operations on situation in occupied Oleshky – SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) warns that Russia has intensified preparations for a series of information and psychological operations (PSYOP) concerning the situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson region.

The SBU reported in its Telegram channel on Wednesday that such data was uncovered during counter-intelligence activities.

"Thus, according to operational information, servicemen of one of the occupiers' units received an order to prepare a series of 'compromising' interviews featuring residents of the temporarily captured town," the report states.

The Ukrainian intelligence agency emphasizes that in these videos, according to the enemy's design, "local residents are required to: blame Ukraine's Defense Forces for constant shelling and the blockade of the town; discredit the decisions of the military-political leadership of our state; express a positive attitude and gratitude toward the aggressor country's military."

According to the agency, the implementation of Russian PSYOP is scheduled for October through early November of this year.

"We note that the aggressor has no success on the battlefield, and is therefore trying by any means to undermine the psycho-emotional state of Ukrainians and destabilize the situation inside our country," the message notes.

In this regard, the SBU urges representatives of Ukrainian media and citizens to treat the emergence of such "sensational" information critically, avoid trusting publications by Russian or pro-Russian Telegram channels, refrain from spreading unverified data, and use information exclusively from official sources.

"The SBU systematically counteracts attempts by Russian intelligence and military services to conduct information and psychological operations against Ukraine. The service continues to promptly expose the Russia’s plans and take comprehensive measures to neutralize them," the agency summarized.