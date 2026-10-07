Dovzhenko Film Studio in Kyiv damaged again in Russian shelling

The Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv has suffered fresh damage as a result of Russian shelling.

"Another difficult night and a morning of bad news. A three-pavilion building of the film studio was damaged by a massive missile attack. There are no casualties at this time," the enterprise reported.

It is noted that rescuers, police, and emergency medical services are working at the scene.

The Ministry of Culture reported that fragments of a Russian missile fell on the film studio's territory, piercing the roofs of the sixth and seventh filming pavilions.

A fire broke out at the scene and has already been extinguished, while specialists are inspecting the damaged buildings and assessing the damage inflicted.

"Russia is once again attacking Ukrainian culture and our cinematic heritage. The Dovzhenko Film Studio has already suffered serious destruction as a result of Russian strikes, and today the enemy has once again damaged its pavilions. This is a space where Ukrainian cinema was created, generations of our artists worked, and an important part of the history of Ukrainian cinematography is preserved," said Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna, as quoted by the press service.

The ministry noted that the Dovzhenko Film Studio had previously suffered significant damage from Russian attacks, which hit 18 buildings, engineering networks, and cultural heritage sites on its grounds. Among the damaged structures are the main filming pavilion dating from 1927–1928, administrative and laboratory buildings, the "Shchors Building" (Museum of the Film Factory), the costume department, service buildings, special effects workshops, the canteen, the power plant, the film archive, the dormitory, and other facilities, some of which hold the status of national and local historical monuments of science and technology.

"Following the June attacks, priority emergency and restoration work began on the film studio's territory, aimed at protecting damaged premises from further destruction and creating conditions for the resumption of production activities," the report states.

As reported, on June 15, the Oleksandr Dovzhenko Film Studio in Kyiv was damaged by Russian shelling, which destroyed the historic costume collection.