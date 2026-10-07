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Death toll from Russian strike on Pryluky apartment building rises to 9, including 3 children – National Police

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Death toll from Russian strike on Pryluky apartment building rises to 9, including 3 children – National Police

The number of people killed in the morning Russian attack on Pryluky, Chernihiv region, has risen to nine, including three children whose bodies were recovered from under the rubble, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

"As of 11:30, the number of dead in Pryluky has increased to 9 people. Unfortunately, the bodies of three children were recovered from under the rubble of the apartment building," the National Police said on Telegram on Wednesday.

As reported, on October 7 at around 6:00 a.m., enemy forces launched missile strikes on Pryluky, targeting a multi-story residential building, a children and youth creativity center, and an industrial enterprise. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.

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