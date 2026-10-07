GUR publishes data on 5 individuals involved in illegal archaeological digs in Crimea, 14 looted artifacts

The Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published data on five individuals involved in illegal archaeological excavations in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as information on 14 cultural artifacts stolen during an archaeological expedition, GUR reports on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to intelligence data, since 2020–2021, the occupiers have been carrying out illegal archaeological work on and near Chersonesos Taurica as part of New Chersonese project. In July 2024, a historical and archaeological park and museum-temple complex of the same name was opened there.

In addition, GUR published information on 14 cultural artifacts stolen from the "Ancient City of Myrmekion" during an illegal archaeological expedition by the State Hermitage Museum in temporarily occupied Crimea. Among them are a coin of Bosporan King Sauromates II (180–196 AD) and a black-gloss one-handled kantharos (370–350 BC).

"The construction of the complex was accompanied by intervention in the historical and archaeological environment of the site. Construction work led to significant damage and destruction of part of the cultural layer," GUR notes.

According to GUR, those involved in implementing the project include Natalia Solovyova, Director of the Center for Rescue Archaeology at the Institute for the History of Material Culture of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS); Ivan Yesin, Director of My History Foundation for the Support of Humanitarian Sciences; Maxim Zhukalov, the so-called deputy governor of the city of Sevastopol; and Larysa Shepko, professor at the Department of World History at Donetsk State University.

Intelligence also released data on Nadezhda Milihina, a junior researcher at the Department of History of Ancient Culture at the RAS Institute for the History of Material Culture. According to HUR, she served as deputy to Russian archaeologist Oleksandr Butyagin during the illegal Myrmekion archaeological expedition of the State Hermitage Museum in temporarily occupied Crimea: "In 2024, the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol served Butyagin with a notice of suspicion of intentional illegal partial destruction of a cultural heritage site."

In 2026, Butyagin's notice of suspicion was reclassified to "violation of the laws and customs of war." In late 2025, he was detained in Poland, and in April 2026, Poland released and transferred him to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange.