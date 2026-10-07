Sybiha calls on partners to give Putin "real gifts" that help him choose diplomacy over war

Following a massive Russian attack, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha urged international partners to step up sanctions against Russia and increase military support for Ukraine to force the Kremlin to choose a diplomatic path instead of continuing the war.

"On Putin’s birthday, Russian generals brought him his favorite present: war crimes. A massive attack with hundreds of missiles and drones hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Kremenchuk, and Pryluky. At least two people were killed in the capital and four more accross the country," he wrote on X.

According to Sybiha, Russian generals are not telling Putin that he is not winning this war and never will.

"He has lost 1.6 million troops killed and injured without achieving a single strategic goal of his invasion. His slow advances have stalled and Ukraine started to liberate more land than he manages to occupy. His economy is in decline and his influence around the world is waning. All of this because he refuses to end this war," the minister wrote.

He urged not to leave Russia's terror unanswered: " Following this attack, I urge all partners to give Putin real presents that will help him finally choose diplomacy over war."

According to him, this includes tightening sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex—including facilities that manufacture ballistic missiles and the "Rassvet" satellite system—as well as boosting support for Ukraine, specifically with air defense assets and energy assistance ahead of winter.

"But his ultimate present will be a dock in The Hague. We are preparing the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine for practical launch already next year. Putin and his friends should know that accountability is inevitable," Sybiha stated.