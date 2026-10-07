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Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces strike 2 oil facilities, training ground in Russia, target in Black Sea

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Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces strike 2 oil facilities, training ground in Russia, target in Black Sea
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian military personnel have struck four targets that help Russia finance and wage its brutal war, including two oil facilities and a training ground within Russia, alongside a response operation in the Black Sea, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"Fair Ukrainian responses to all Russian strikes against our people. Over this past day, our warriors struck four targets that help Russia finance and wage its brutal war," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, the strikes hit two oil facilities and a training ground in the Perm, Samara, and Astrakhan regions, alongside a counter-strike action in the Black Sea.

#strikes #zelenskyy #war
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