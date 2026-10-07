Nighttime Russian attack damages 16 apartment blocks, gymnasium, pool in Dnipro – mayor

A nighttime Russian attack damaged 16 multi-story residential buildings and a gymnasium in Dnipro, shattering about 500 windows across the buildings, Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov reported.

According to him, specialists will conduct further inspections of the damaged structures. Additionally, several retail shops and a swimming pool were wrecked in the attack.

"As a result of the nighttime Russian attack, a total of 16 apartment blocks were damaged in Dnipro. About 500 windows were smashed in the buildings, though specialists will carry out additional inspections. Furthermore, a gymnasium, several retail shops, and a swimming pool were wrecked," the mayor noted on Wednesday morning.

City services and charities have been working at the scene since morning. A headquarters of the Central City District Administration has also been set up to help residents fill out applications for state assistance under the e-Recovery program.

"Thank you to everyone who remains by people's side after a hard night. The only good news in all this horror is that there were no casualties," Filatov noted.