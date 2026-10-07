Three production, warehouse facilities damaged in nighttime attack on Kyiv region – official

Three production and warehouse facilities were damaged in the Obukhiv district as a result of a nighttime combined attack by Russian drones and ballistic missiles on Kyiv region, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported.

According to his data, fires broke out as a result of the attack and have now been localized. A truck and trailer were also damaged. There are no casualties.

"All operational services continue working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.